46,400 Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in ProPetro by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in ProPetro by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in ProPetro by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ProPetro news, COO Adam Munoz sold 42,573 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $395,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PUMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on ProPetro from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on PUMP

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.11 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ProPetro

(Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.