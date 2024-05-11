4,756 Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Bought by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,162.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 139.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NUMG opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.