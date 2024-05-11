4,825 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSPN. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,854,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,462,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,905,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,120,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPN opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $715.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

