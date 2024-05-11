8,035 Shares in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $902,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000.

Get T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TSPA opened at $32.70 on Friday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $184.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.17.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.