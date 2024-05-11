AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ELUXY stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42. AB Electrolux has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.26). AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

