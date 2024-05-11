Abacus Life (ABL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter.

Abacus Life Stock Up 0.3 %

ABL opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Abacus Life has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $13.25.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

