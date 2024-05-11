Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (ABLLL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:ABLLL – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.6172 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABLLL opened at $25.52 on Friday. Abacus Life, Inc. 9.875% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35.

