ABB (NYSE:ABBNY) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.70

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 21653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

ABB Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter. ABB had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 11.21%. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd provides electrification, motion, and automation solutions and products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Americas, the United States, rest of Asia, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. Its Electrification segment offers renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panelboards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

