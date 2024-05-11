AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) – Bloom Burton issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin expects that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AbCellera Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABCL. Benchmark upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ABCL opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.05.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 384.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in AbCellera Biologics by 458.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 272,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 223,430 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in AbCellera Biologics by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 199.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 278,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 185,606 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 1,268.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 135,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 149.4% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 108,060 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

