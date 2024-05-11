Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in April

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aben Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
Aben Minerals Company Profile
