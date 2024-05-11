Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Down 87.5% in April

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Aben Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAFGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the April 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aben Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ABNAF opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06. Aben Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Aben Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aben Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and graphite deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.