Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTGGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

Acacia Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.50. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.07 and a quick ratio of 19.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

