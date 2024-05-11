Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 48.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

Acacia Research Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.50. Acacia Research has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.07 and a quick ratio of 19.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

Further Reading

