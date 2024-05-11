ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $205.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.31 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Insider Activity at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,977.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $59,340.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,977.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

