ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) SVP Sells $74,400.00 in Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

