Acushnet Holdings Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Acushnet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Acushnet’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Acushnet’s FY2025 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOLF. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.86.

Acushnet Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.88. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $70.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.90.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $1,093,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,391,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,010,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,088 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,964,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,121,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 965,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 545,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 396,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,009,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

