Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 166.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%.

Acutus Medical Stock Down 31.1 %

AFIB stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

