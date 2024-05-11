Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 166.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%.
Acutus Medical Stock Down 31.1 %
AFIB stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.22.
About Acutus Medical
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Acutus Medical
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.