Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the April 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Adler Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADPPF opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Adler Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

About Adler Group

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

