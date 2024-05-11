ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. ADMA Biologics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADMA opened at $8.81 on Friday. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steve Elms sold 49,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $299,820.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,527,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,190,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 639,895 shares of company stock worth $3,927,169 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

