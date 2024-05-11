Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Posts Earnings Results

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Advantage Solutions Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADV opened at $3.51 on Friday. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, for a total transaction of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,279 shares in the company, valued at $566,099.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

