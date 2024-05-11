Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Affirm updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Affirm Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of AFRM opened at $31.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a current ratio of 11.49. Affirm has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $52.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $319,001.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,403.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

