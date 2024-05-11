African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Short Interest Update

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 55.6% from the April 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
African Rainbow Minerals Trading Up 5.7 %
Shares of AFBOF stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. African Rainbow Minerals has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $11.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.
About African Rainbow Minerals
