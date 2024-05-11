AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Price Target Raised to $7.50

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.38.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $200.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.57%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Insider Activity

In other AG Mortgage Investment Trust news, CEO Thomas Durkin bought 50,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,731.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 149,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.