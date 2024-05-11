AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $9.61 and last traded at $9.60. 2,554,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,710,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,345.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,948.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,173,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 87,938 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,658 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $2,636,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

