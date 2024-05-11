Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Airbnb updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.51. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $1,144,191.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.