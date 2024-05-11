Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $157.90, but opened at $146.60. Airbnb shares last traded at $147.07, with a volume of 3,344,768 shares traded.

Specifically, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,623,753. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after buying an additional 791,149 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $151,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in Airbnb by 19.8% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intermede Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $136,645,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

