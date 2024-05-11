Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Akoya Biosciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 110.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.45. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80. The stock has a market cap of $210.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65.

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,383.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

