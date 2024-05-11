Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,027 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 21,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Down 2.9 %

Albemarle stock opened at $129.62 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $106.69 and a twelve month high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.94.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ALB. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.05.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

