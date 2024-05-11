Alcoa Co. (AA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on June 7th

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Alcoa has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alcoa to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $30.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $36.50 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alcoa from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

View Our Latest Report on AA

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 26,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $814,685.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,089.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.