Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Insider Sells $984,853.04 in Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a twelve month low of $25.84 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15.

Get Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 alerts:

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.