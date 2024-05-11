Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.49.

NYSE:BABA opened at $80.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $102.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.16.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

