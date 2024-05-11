Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.64

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.64 and last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 675584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,400,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,466,000 after acquiring an additional 999,939 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,756,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,052,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,435,000 after acquiring an additional 727,535 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,791,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

