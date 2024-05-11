Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter. Alliance Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.

Alliance Entertainment Trading Down 16.4 %

Alliance Entertainment stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.35. Alliance Entertainment has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $117.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Alliance Entertainment Company Profile

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services.

