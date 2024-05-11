Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $51,391.80 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $51,391.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $85.64 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 951.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ALTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Altair Engineering from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $94.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 12,233,174 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,029,422,000 after buying an additional 932,717 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,285 shares of the software’s stock worth $512,100,000 after acquiring an additional 182,840 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440,081 shares of the software’s stock valued at $210,213,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,130,550 shares of the software’s stock worth $132,570,000 after purchasing an additional 137,933 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,182,339 shares of the software’s stock worth $99,494,000 after purchasing an additional 583,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

