Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the April 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Altigen Communications has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.17.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter.

About Altigen Communications

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.