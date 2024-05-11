Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 22,645.37% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Altimmune Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $7.22 on Friday. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altimmune has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

