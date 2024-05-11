Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.38

Altura Energy Inc. (CVE:ATU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.36. Altura Energy shares last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 507,620 shares trading hands.
Altura Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.67 million and a P/E ratio of 4.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.38.
About Altura Energy
Altura Energy Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration, development, and production company in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, the company held a 89% working interest in 44,353 acres of land at Leduc-Woodbend Rex Pool property; and a 54.1% working interest in 1,920 acres of land in the Leduc-Woodbend Glauconitic D Unit No.1 property.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altura Energy
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Altura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.