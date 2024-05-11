Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,888 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

