Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.06% of Power Integrations worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,566,000 after buying an additional 81,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after acquiring an additional 154,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,275,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,679,000 after purchasing an additional 123,988 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 7.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 709,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 46,980 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $75.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 81.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $672,309.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,883,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $79,739.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $672,309.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,161 shares in the company, valued at $37,883,766.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,339 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

