Amalgamated Bank Sells 3,321 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $107.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CRUS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

