Amar K. Goel Sells 2,200 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Amar K. Goel sold 3,454 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $71,463.26.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $22.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 1.52.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,914,000 after acquiring an additional 22,713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PubMatic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,366,000 after purchasing an additional 228,190 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PubMatic by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,711,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

