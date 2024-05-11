Amati AIM VCT plc (AMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Amati AIM VCT Price Performance
LON:AMAT opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.67 and a beta of 0.50. Amati AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.95 ($1.44). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.07.
Amati AIM VCT Company Profile
