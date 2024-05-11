Amati AIM VCT plc (AMAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Amati AIM VCT plc (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Amati AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:AMAT opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -291.67 and a beta of 0.50. Amati AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 85 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 114.95 ($1.44). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 87.07.

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

