Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Keith Brian Alexander Sells 1,000 Shares

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.25 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

