AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.50. The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.02. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 6,009,028 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 13.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 53,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $767.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

