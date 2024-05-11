AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.50. The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.02. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 6,009,028 shares traded.
Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.85.
View Our Latest Research Report on AMC Entertainment
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Trading Down 4.4 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. The company has a market cap of $767.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.69.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
AMC Entertainment Company Profile
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment
- Stock Average Calculator
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.