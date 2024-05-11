Ameet Mallik Sells 29,731 Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Stock

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) CEO Ameet Mallik sold 29,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $133,194.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,229,719.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE ADCT opened at $4.30 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.92.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.19 million. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,313.37% and a negative net margin of 330.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 613.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 134,186 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,178,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 128,110 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADC Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

