American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position Trimmed by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,025 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 148,764 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of American Airlines Group worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the airline’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 293,480 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,493 shares of the airline’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

