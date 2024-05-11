American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance
OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.94.
About American Hotel Income Properties REIT
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Hotel Income Properties REIT
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.