American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS AHOTF opened at $0.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.94.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

