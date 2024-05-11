Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Short Interest Up 1,255.4% in April

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a growth of 1,255.4% from the April 15th total of 20,400 shares. Currently, 15.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Amesite Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of AMST stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.32. Amesite has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amesite had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 850.46%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

