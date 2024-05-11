Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.30

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 393134 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.95.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $732,930. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,290.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 270,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 250,734 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $7,989,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 9.0% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 152,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

