ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,511,900 shares, a growth of 275.3% from the April 15th total of 402,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 336.0 days.
ams-OSRAM Stock Performance
AUKUF stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. ams-OSRAM has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
