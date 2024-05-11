Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.70), Zacks reports. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $1.76 on Friday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $119.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of -0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $77,448.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,023,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,620,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares in the company, valued at $867,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $193,098 in the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

