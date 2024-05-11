Analysts Offer Predictions for Exact Sciences Co.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.

EXAS has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.40.

Shares of EXAS opened at $53.51 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.51.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares in the company, valued at $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Coward sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $84,527.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,259.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,611 shares of company stock worth $4,255,377 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 76.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Exact Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,740,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,225,131,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 202,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

